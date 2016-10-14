Fund created for victim recovering from home invasion

ORANGE — A fund has been set up with TD Bank to help cover the medical costs of Joanna Fisher, 77, of East River Street, who has been recovering in UMass Memorial Medical Center, Worcester, following a violent home invasion last week.

Fisher suffered a throat wound and was taken by helicopter to UMass Memorial following the attack that left her husband Thomas Harty, 95, deceased.

The alleged perpetrators of the attack, Joshua Hart, 23, and Brittany smith, 27, both of Athol, are being arraigned in Orange District Court today.

Donations can be sent to The Joanna Fisher Fund, c/o TD Bank, 2156 Main St., Athol, MA 01331.