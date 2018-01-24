Fuel contracts under scrutiny in Erving

ERVING — On Monday night, the Selectboard met to cover an ambitious agenda.

Glenn McCrory, highway supervisor, spoke regarding the fuel contracts for oil, gas and diesel, citing problems he has not encountered before. Two buildings ran out of fuel in spite of being on automatic delivery, and two pieces of equipment sustained damage due to lack of kerosene being added for the winter months. Cost to repair the equipment amounted to $2,600, which will be remediated.

Administrative Coordinator Bryan Smith reported contracts are going out to lock in prices for next year. McCrory stated he was on the fence about whether to recommend extension of the contract with the current vendor. Chairman Jake Smith asked the administrative coordinator to look into what state contracts are available, and he reported the town has separate contracts for gas, oil, diesel, and could pick and choose vendors. The discussion was tabled for the next meeting.

McCrory requested that the town's 1996 John Deere backhoe be put out to bid since the Town of Sandisfield was not interested in it. Erving has already received its new backhoe. Selectmen passed the motion to declare the 1996 John Deere backhoe surplus, starting bidding at $17,000 (trade in value). It will be advertised with Municibid for 30 days.

Regarding damage to the snow blower in the last snow storm, which picked up a piece of steel along Route 2, McCrory reported replacement with a new snow blower would cost $1,850. Selectmen approved purchase of new snow blower with a re-usuable head to come out of highway operating budget.

Bryan Smith reported no additional feedback from neighboring communities regarding the town's snow and ice removal practices. Most towns cover municipal areas only. Bill Bembury would like to see the non-municipal areas along Main Street cleared, citing better access to convenience stores and area businesses. McCrory agreed, stating it was safer for his crew to clear the entire length of the sidewalk, rather than clear intermittent intervals and be forced into the road. Discussion centered on changes for next winter, with no changes for this winter. The town passed a new snow/ice removal bylaw at a previous annual town meeting, which fines residents for not clearing sidewalks. Chairman Smith hoped to solve the problem by summer, giving people time to prepare for any changes next winter.

Bryan Smith received from FRCOG an application to file for intervenor status from Franklin Regional Council of Governments after studying the impact on the town in the event of a pipeline coming into the area. The town would have both fiscal and safety concerns, and Scott Bastarache said intervenor status would secure the town's right to the process and have a voice at the table. The selectmen approved the application to finalize and send to legal counsel for approval.

At 7:30 p.m., selectmen were joined by members of the Finance Committee — Shirley Holmes, Dan Hammock and Art Johnson — to discuss Fiscal Year 2019 budgets. McCrory highlighted two increases in the highway budget, a 3 percent merit increase for recent hire, Mike Gordon, who he said has done excellent work, and increase in highway road improvement due to using Chapter 90 money for the Route 63 sidewalk project.

Under capital improvement, McCrory requested the Selectboard consider switching the purchases of a new dump truck and utility van — both were already approved by the capital planning board. The reason for such a switch, McCrory explained, is that the 2010 twin-turbo engine truck has been repaired twice with a cost of $7,000, and it is acting up again. There is a backlog of 12 months for ordering dump trucks because of the high demand. By switching the warrant article to the special town meeting, the town would be in better position to purchase, and may avoid spending another $4,500 to repair the twin-turbo engine, which is not under warranty. The purchase of the utility van would be moved to the annual town meeting. The cost of the new dump truck is $110,000 which includes a stainless steel multipurpose body. No action was taken.

Bryan Smith reported an estimate of $92,280 from MAIA (Massachusetts Association Insurance Agents) for Fiscal Year 2019, which covers town liability, property, workmen’s compensation and more. It does not cover bond for public officials or the IP Mill. FRCOG reported Erving’s EQV ((Equalized Valuation) has increased from $40,935 to $52,397. Erving ranked third out of six towns. The town’s health insurance under Hampshire County Group Insurance Trust has increased its rate to town by $28,000; $22,000 for dental and $6,000 for life insurance. HMO rates were increased 4.7 percent and PPO increased 3 percent. Without changes made by the group, rate increases would have been double-digit range.

The next budget meeting to hear school budgets will be held Feb. 12 at Erving Elementary School at 7 pm.

Selectmen continued discussion of STM warrant articles. Under the new snow/ice removal bylaw, language was amended under violations by removing wording “not to exceed $25” and replace with first offense fine is $25. Other articles discussed included paying off unfunded portion of the Riverfront Park project, an amendment to general government Fiscal Year 2018 budget to correct math error (subtotal missing), a request for $4,200 for library assistant as temporary substitute ending June 30, the library's request for two laptops ($1,800), a request from public works to cover public safety improvements for pedestrians ($15,000) in Fiscal Year 2018, and past due invoices from the school department, which came after the fiscal year ended. Selectmen also approved finishing the application for a $200,000 Brownfield’s grant from Mass Development. Selectmen will wait to hear from the Planning Board concerning a marijuana bylaw and public hearing on the matter.

Items moved to the next meeting included the trash/recycling contract and information technology support. The next meeting will be Feb. 5 at Town Hall at 6:30 p.m.