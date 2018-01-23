Expanding business: Friendly Town Furniture moves across town

ORANGE — More space for more furniture. Friendly Town Furniture and Mattresses has moved across town and more than doubled its square footage under one roof.

Business is "phenomenal," which influenced Owner Scott Johnson, an Orange resident, to move from two locations on South Main Street – Mattresses and More, and, across the street, Friendly Town Furniture – to one storefront in the Aubuchon Plaza on New Athol Road. The business, renamed Friendly Town Furniture and Mattresses, opened Jan. 2, 2014. Four years later, Johnson moved Jan. 3, 2018.

“We outgrew it — grossly outgrew it. And we’ve already filled this space up,” Johnson said Monday, gesturing to the new 8,200 square foot showroom packed with furniture. With the merge, the furniture business’ doubled its floor space from about 4,000 square feet that was split between the two locations.

Through online purchases, Johnson delivers throughout the United States, from Maine to North Carolina. Elsewhere locally, Johnson has two basement storage facilities: one in the basement of Four Columns Realty also on New Athol Road, another at 22 North Main St. Johnson noted that he stocks everything that’s in the showroom.

"I absolutely am thrilled that he has moved over here, where you can actually see all of the furniture that he has," said Orange resident Marlene Chaisson, who paused to chat while browsing for deals with her husband, Brian Fournier.

"We're shopping again. If we need a piece of furniture this is where we come," Chaisson said. "The prices are fantastic."

While the move was necessary because of expanding business, Johnson is hoping to draw more people from Athol and beyond in Worcester County. The new space is close to the Orange-Athol line.

>bold<>bold<Business success>res<>res<

Johnson delivers up and down the northeast, from Maine all the way down to North Carolina. He attributes this success to low prices, which are made possibly through money saving measures including lowering the heat and turning off lights.

“There’s no debt,” Johnson said. “We take any discounts available. We’ve found that it’s easier to save a buck then earn a buck.”

Looking ahead, Johnson wants to "just keep growing" his business. "As you can see, we've almost outgrown this in three weeks," he said.