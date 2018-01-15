Home / Local / Top Headlines / Evacuated Athol residents begin return to homes today
Firefighters from Athol and Royalston filled sandbags at Morton Meadows and placed them in front of every door of the apartments along the river, over plastic, to try to ward off water from entering apartments if the river comes up more. Rhonda Smith for the Athol Daily News Flood waters from the Millers River approach Morton Meadows apartments in Athol on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018. Photo by Dan Little

Evacuated Athol residents begin return to homes today

Mon, 01/15/2018 - 1:30pm Jared
By: 
DOMENIC POLI For the Athol Daily News

ATHOL — Eleven people can expect to return home to Morton Meadows today, two days after being evacuated following a mass of ice breaking free along the Millers River and causing flooding concerns when it swept away three steel brackets securing a 10-inch water main underneath the Exchange Street Bridge.

Athol Town Manager Shaun A. Suhoski said 26 residents were evacuated as a precaution Saturday morning and those living in Buildings 1 and 2  will likely get the green light because the elevation of those buildings is slightly higher than that of the apartment complex’s other three buildings, which sit along the river’s edge. The Exchange Street Bridge remains closed, barricaded on its south side and at the intersection of Exchange Street and Pequoig Avenue on the north side.

More information about text formats

Filtered HTML

  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Allowed HTML tags: <a> <em> <strong> <cite> <blockquote> <code> <ul> <ol> <li> <dl> <dt> <dd>
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
Image CAPTCHA
Enter the characters shown in the image.

Athol Daily News

PO Box 1000
225 Exchange Street
Athol, MA 01331
Phone: (978) 249-3535

 

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here