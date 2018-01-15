Evacuated Athol residents begin return to homes today

ATHOL — Eleven people can expect to return home to Morton Meadows today, two days after being evacuated following a mass of ice breaking free along the Millers River and causing flooding concerns when it swept away three steel brackets securing a 10-inch water main underneath the Exchange Street Bridge.

Athol Town Manager Shaun A. Suhoski said 26 residents were evacuated as a precaution Saturday morning and those living in Buildings 1 and 2 will likely get the green light because the elevation of those buildings is slightly higher than that of the apartment complex’s other three buildings, which sit along the river’s edge. The Exchange Street Bridge remains closed, barricaded on its south side and at the intersection of Exchange Street and Pequoig Avenue on the north side.