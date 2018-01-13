Home / Local / Top Headlines / Doane Hill Road closed due to potential flooding
The water level was at 18 feet at Tully Dam in Royalston this morning. By mid-afternoon it had risen to 19.3 feet when the decision to close Doane Hill Road due to the potential for flooding. Doane's Falls was surging Saturday morning following the heavy rain and melting of snow.

Doane Hill Road closed due to potential flooding

Sat, 01/13/2018 - 4:14pm Jared
By: 
DEBORRAH PORTER Athol Daily News

ROYALSTON — Doane Hill Road was closed to traffic late Saturday afternoon. Jeff Mangum, Project Manager at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Tully Lake, said the action was taken due to potential flooding from Tully Dam.

"We are holding back water at the Birch Hill and Tully dams due to the flooding situation in Athol, and are closing the road due to potential flooding in the Doane Hill Road area," he said. "We will eventually be letting the water go, and are monitoring the situation very closely."

The water level at Tully Dam was at 18 feet Saturday morning. By late afternoon, it had risen to 19.3 feet. "We are storing a lot of water," said Mangum.

The water level at the South Main Street bridge in Athol, where the ice is brushing the underside of the bridge, was 1.9 feet above the flood stage. A few hundred yards downstream around the bend lies the Morton Meadows housing complex, where dozens of residents were evacuated by bus and ambulance to the Athol Town Hall due to the rising water level.

