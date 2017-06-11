DA releases name of Athol man found deceased at scene of raid

ATHOL — The Northwestern District Attorney’s office has released the identity of the man found deceased at 51 Pierce St., during a raid that took place Wednesday, Nov. 1. While serving a warrant in connection with an unrelated matter at the address, police discovered the deceased man, identified as Jonathan Baker, 32, of Athol.

Mary Carey, Communications Director for the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, reported this morning that there were no obvious signs of injury, and no blunt force trauma was observed. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

An inquiry made to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office yielded no further information with regard to the charges on the warrants for the two arrested, nor on the second response to a Pequoig Avenue location the same day that resulted from the response to 51 Pierce St.

Taken into custody on warrants Nov. 1 were John H. Guyer, 43, of 51 Pierce St., and Joshua M. McCorquodale, 36, of 32 North Fitzwilliam Rd., Royalston.