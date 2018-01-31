Creativity in motion at Fisher Hill School

ORANGE — Some kindergartners acted as human clay, molded into motionless poses by their Fisher Hill School classmates, who in turn skipped, ran, leaped, twisted, bent, and danced around them.

Then, at a word from visiting Turners Falls movement artist Anna Hendricks, the running students suddenly stopped, mimicking the posture of their frozen peers.

“Wow! Look at those twisted arms,” Hendricks exclaimed, wandering through the dozen or so now-still children during a creative movement class at the Dexter Street elementary school on Tuesday. “Think about your fingers, arms, and legs.”

Hendricks, 35, a self-described and self-taught “creative movement” artist who has been teaching dance for 17 years, owns Great Falls Creative Movement Center at The Brick House Community Resource Center in downtown Turners Falls. She occasionally hosts workshops, after school programs, and week-long residencies at schools throughout the region.

For the third year in a row, Hendricks will host daily classes for 80 kindergartners at Fisher Hill School through Monday. The class is funded by a $2,300 Massachusetts Cultural Council STARS Residency Program grant, awarded to schools for visiting residency programs in the arts, sciences, and humanities. The first two years, Fisher Hill School’s parent-teacher organization paid for Hendrick’s residency.

“It’s jumping an leaping. It’s very free movement,” said Principal Maureen Donelan, as the students participated in class nextdoor. “You have to witness it. She uses keywords to direct their movement.”

While the class appears simple at first glance – like a group of kindergartners running around and dancing – there’s a lot of complex science and foundational dance concepts built into each lesson.

“The focus for every class is a concept. Yesterday, we worked on ‘space,’ and we used the word ‘level.’ Today’s word was ‘shape,’” Hendricks explained. In academic terms, the four foundations of dance are space, time (rhythm), shape (the body), and energy.

“Within each of those groupings there’s a lot to explore,” Hendricks said. Each day’s lesson incorporates other age-appropriate educational concepts such as counting or learning the alphabet, and builds on the previous one. There is no right or wrong way to complete instructions, and in everything, Hendricks “emphasizes the creativity of each person, because there are so many different ways to interpret.”

Hendricks’s teaching is also influenced by dance therapy. For example, one activity called the “Brain Dance” follows developmental the stages of a baby, which Hendricks said has been proven in scientific studies to help children deprived of physical affection — an important step in childhood development. Students first focus on their breathing, then tactile feeling, appendage movement, and eye tracking, walking.

From an educational point of view, Joanne Woodcock, Fisher Hill School’s early childhood coordinator, noted that kindergartners are at a developmental stage when they’re discovering movement. And more than that, “everybody loves it. She’s a good teacher,” Woodcock said.

“At any age it’s important to go beyond academics. This is an opportunity to move, and learn through their movements,” Donelan said, noting, “this is adding to our social motion curriculum.”

To end Tuesday’s lesson, the kindergartners participated in a dance party to upbeat music. Come next Monday, having completed Hendricks classes, the students will perform a performance for their parents that isn’t open to the public.

Upcoming classes at Great Falls Creative Movement

Classes offered by Great Falls Creative Movement include: Twirling Tigers, for 3- and 4-year-olds, on Saturdays from 11:15 a.m. to noon; Leap Frogs, for 5- and 6-year-olds, on Saturdays from 10 to 11 a.m.; Flying Kangaroos, for 6- to 8-year-olds, on Tuesdays from 4 to 5:45 p.m.; Contemporary Dance and Composition, for 9- to 12-year-olds, on Wednesdays from 3:45 to 5:45 p.m.; and Creative Dance for Adults, for ages 12 and up, on Tuesdays from 6:15 to 7:30 p.m.

Thanks to funding from The United Arc, the adult class is free. Individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities are encouraged to participate.

With the exception of Creative Dance for Adults, which starts in February, all classes began in January. To sign up, contact Anna Hendricks by phone at 413-834-4644 or by email at studio.movement@gmail.com, or visit www.greatfallscreativemovement.com.