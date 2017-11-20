Home / Local / Top Headlines / Crash claims life of local woman

Crash claims life of local woman

Mon, 11/20/2017 - 12:45pm admin

ORANGE — A single-car fatal crash was reported on Athol Road near Royalston Road, Sunday night at 8.  

Orange Fire and Police personnel found the operator of the vehicle, Kristina A. Pickup, 30, of 98 East Main St., had perished due to injuries she sustained in a collision of her vehicle and a tree. The person who reported the accident stated Pickup was trapped in the vehicle and he did not observe any signs of life and could not get a pulse. No passengers were in Pickup’s vehicle at the time of the crash. 

Orange Police are being assisted in the ongoing investigation of the accident by the State Police Collision Analysis Reconstruction Section of the MSP Crime Scene Services Section. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. 

