Cracked bleachers replaced at Mahar

Boxes of new bleacher parts waiting to be unpacked. Photo by Mike PhillipsGuy Gosselin, who works for Hussey Seating Co. out of North Berwick, Maine, replaces seats in the Ralph C. Mahar Regional High School.Photo by Mike Phillips

Mon, 01/29/2018 - 1:42pm Jared
By: 
ANDY CASTILLO For the Athol Daily News

ORANGE — Watching sports at the Ralph C. Mahar Regional High and Middle Schools will soon be a little bit more comfortable. The middle and high school’s old and cracked bleachers are being replaced.

“They are a better quality seat. We don’t think we’re going to have the same cracking issues we had. They’re more substantial in their design,” according to Dan Hayes, the school’s director of finance and operations.

Hayes noted that the Mahar’s School Committee recently approved $23,000 in spending from the Capital Fund to purchase the new bleachers, which are the latest model, from Hussy Seating.

“Better quality, and they look pretty much the same,” Hayes said, noting that crews have worked around the school’s athletic schedule.

Replacement seats were badly needed because the old bleachers, which were also made by Hussy Seating, “were getting older. They were installed in the summer of 2003, and were coming up on 15 years old,” Hayes continued. Many of the old seats were cracked or broken.

“We’ve tried to use replacement parts, or move parts from the middle school to high school. But we’ve certainly exhausted our parts over time,” he said.

As seating deteriorated, school officials were forced to cordon off sections of the broken bleachers because of safety issues, which has decreased the school’s seating capacity.

Once the new seats have installed, which Hayes said should happen by early next week, seating capacity will be back to full capacity.

