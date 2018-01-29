Coloring contest for all ages celebrates Athol Public Library's 100th birthday

ATHOL -- In honor of the Public Library’s 100th birthday this year, young and old alike are invited to participate in a judged Centennial Coloring Contest.

“Visit the library and choose one of three unique, custom designed color sheets that depict scenes from the library,” a press statement advertising the event says.

Coloring pages were made by Emily Boughton. Participants are invited to use pencils, markers, crayons, pastels, any art medium “to make it your own. Then, flip it over and write your name, age, and telephone number,” the statement says.

Age categories for the competition are 2 to 4, 5 to 7, 8 to 9, 10 to 12, 13 to 17, and over 18.

The library, at 568 Main St., will host a “Coloring in the Carnegie” event providing tables, coloring sheets, and art supplies on Saturday, Feb. 3.

Completed art should be dropped off at the children’s, adult, or young adult circulation desks by Feb. 17.

Following, there will be voting from Feb. 20 to 24. Winners will be announced and prizes awarded Feb. 28.

Entries are limited to one per person. The event, which is free and open to everyone, is made possible by the Friends of the Athol Public Library, the statement says.