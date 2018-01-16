Chuck Stone Little League field, sheds damaged

ATHOL — The Chuck Stone Little League has raised their online fundraiser from $3,000 to $7,500 after an inspection of the field following this past weekend’s flooding, has revealed the extent of the damage.

Situated next to the Millers River as it flows alongside Pequoig Avenue, the Chuck Stone Little League field was quickly inundated with water Saturday morning after the combination of heavy rain and rapid snow melt caused the river to overflow its banks and into the basin where the ball field rests.

Once the water receded and an inspection of the field could be done, it was found that most of the dirt and clay that make up the infield was washed away by the quickly moving water, and large sinkholes had opened up in the outfield.

Along with flooding the field, the rising water also flooded the concession stand and equipment shed. Despite the mess though, the league is still planning to have the field ready for opening day in April, they just need a little more help to get it ready this year.

In response to the damage, the league created an online fundraiser to offset some of the unplanned costs associated with the cleanup as they did not have flood insurance. Along with donations to the online fund, the league will also accept gift cards to sporting goods stores and grocers to help buy supplies for their annual meat raffle and candy bar bingo fundraisers. They are unable to accept equipment donations directly due to the strict regulations Little League has on what equipment can be used.

Once the water subsides the league will need to find people of various trades to help out. “We’ll probably need a plumber, an electrician, a landscaper and a mason. People within those trades to donate time,” said Chuck Stone Little League President Gail Allen-Despres.

As of press time today the fund was up to $5,010.

Those wishing to donate to the fund can do so at https://www.youcaring.com/chuckstonelittleleagueofathol-1067827.