Charity fraud probe led to other charges for teacher

TEMPLETON — A Templeton teacher is out on cash bail, stemming from charges of giving obscene matter to a minor and trafficking of a person under 18 for sexual servitude this summer.

Narragansett Regional High School Western Civilization Teacher Matthew W. Kacavich, 34, of 3 Astrid Ave., Apt. 1, Worcester, reportedly had a relationship with both a junior, who was one of his students in class, and a former student after she had graduated.

Kacavich also taught Advanced Placement European Government and coordinated a debate, led by the Student Council, in December 2015. About 60 students and faculty attended the event, held in the library. He also served as a student government advisor.

His surety, Diane, 34, of the same address, posted $2,500 cash bail on Aug. 22.

He is due back in Winchendon District Court on Oct. 26 for a pre-trial hearing, according to the clerk’s office.

According to a police report by School Resource Officer Brian V. Rosengren, the investigation began when Kacavich allegedly engaged in charity fraud, just before the end of this school year.

After the former student broke the relationship off, he allegedly told her he had been diagnosed with stomach cancer and that he was going to Ohio to buy a gun and to Canada to buy some arsenic.

The former victim said she didn’t take part in the alleged fraud, “I didn’t want to help him,” she said.

Students and their families reportedly sold wristbands to support Kacavich’s fundraiser, the report states.

The victim told police on Aug. 16 at 10 a.m. that a current student was communicating with Kacavich through Snapchat, according to court documents.

He allegedly told the former student victim he wanted her to sign his will in April so he could leave his belongings behind to her.

Kacavich allegedly obtained cyanide and a Luger P08 pistol from 1940. Police conducted a check and said he doesn’t have a License to Carry Firearms permit.

On Aug. 18 at 1:30 p.m., Rosengren and Det. Eric Smith spoke to the current 17-year-old student victim from Phillipston after obtaining permission from the minor’s parent to speak to her about Kacavich.

The victim said Kacavich got her number and began to text and Twitter her.

The most recent conversation occurred between them on Aug. 9, according to a phone message history.

He reportedly asked the victim to send him pictures of herself, and he reportedly sent pictures of his private area on June 22.

Police also found a text message from Kacavich stating, “I love you,” Rosengren wrote.

“I also found a text message from Matt stating, ‘I have a smart and beautiful girlfriend,” Rosengren wrote. “And to Matt, stating, ‘I have a smart and beautiful boyfriend. I can’t wait to live with you.’”

On June 12, Kacavich allegedly sent a text to the victim, saying, “I want you so bad,” and other increasingly sexually explicit comments.

Police wrote Kacavich was sitting on yellow/white bedspread with his knees bent and the soles of his feet touching each of them. His plaid boxer shorts were off to the front of his feet.

They allegedly exchanged texts with smiley face heart emojis to each other, the report states.

Kacavich and the victim allegedly sent naked pictures of their exposed body parts to each other.

His terms of release are: he is subject to GPS monitoring with windows for medical and legal purposes only, and he is ordered to stay away and have no contact with the complaining witness and second complaining witness.

Kacavich is placed on paid administrative leave, pending the investigation.

After an emergency meeting with the School Committee and talking with Templeton Police, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Christopher Casavant said Kacavich will not be allowed on school property unless authorized by him, according to a letter sent out to the school community.

“Mr. Kacavich will have no contact with any student in the district,” Casavant wrote.

Casavant thanked parents for their continued support and understanding, as they navigate the myriad of emotions that the situation presents.

Kacavich was the valedictorian of the class of 2000 at Worcester Technical High School.

