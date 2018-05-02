Capturing wildlife: Dale Monette takes photos of nature in his retirement

NEW SALEM – Dale Monette was 63 when he discovered a life’s passion.

He was two years from retirement from the state Department of Conservation and Recreation and he realized he wanted to document the exquisite wildlife that had been his neighbor since he was a boy. So Bill Byrne, a friend and longtime photographer for the state Division of Fisheries and Wildlife, recommended a Nikon D7100.

“It was kind of confusing to me at the beginning. But I just started going out every day,” he says. “I had remembered where I had seen things over the years and I went to new places and I started taking pictures.”

Monette retired in April 2014 and, now 68, has become a seasoned wildlife photographer, with a website and a book to his credit. The New Salem resident spends his retirement venturing around the Quabbin Reservoir capturing images of the animals that call the area home. He uses his years of experience at the Quabbin Visitors Center in Belchertown to guide him in his almost-daily quest.

“When I was working, a lot of people would come in the visitors’ center in Quabbin and say, ‘Well, where can I go to see bald eagles?’ and it’s almost impossible to get to the nests because they’re all on islands and some of them are even down in the restricted areas where the public has no access,” he says. “But they fly all over the place, so it’s fairly easy to see them. You just have to put the time in, you know?”

Monette says there are 52 nesting pairs of bald eagles in Massachusetts, derived from the 41 chicks brought from Michigan and Canada in 1982 by MassWildlife in collaboration with the Massachusetts Audubon Society to restore the bald eagle as a breeding bird. Monette was involved in this project while studying natural resources and the environment at the University of Massachusetts Amherst in his 30s. Monette says eagles Betsy and Ross reared young in 1989, the first nesting since 1906.

“(Eagles) are so majestic and I guess because I was there the first year they started the program, I always liked seeing them,” he says.

Monette also loves seeing coyotes in their element, though the animals’ sharp hearing makes it difficult to get close enough to photograph them. Though he tells one story of a successful encounter in the New Salem area last fall when a coyote emerged from the woods. Monette says he had seen this particular coyote numerous times and recognized it because of its brown fur. He says he observed the coyote for 60 to 70 minutes, watching it catch a couple of mice and get closer and closer to him before disappearing behind a clump of trees.

“And all of a sudden I look up and I see him coming right at me and walked within ... 60 yards … and I just froze,” he said. “I had the camera up and I just started taking pictures of him and he sat right down, he sat right down and looked right at me as if to say, ‘I know you’re there.’

“And I took three or four pictures of him and he got up and he trotted away and he headed toward the wood line on the shore and he got almost up there and ... turned around and he came back down toward the shore and there was a bunch of bushes that were all covered with frost and he went right down into them and I could him see in there,” he continues. “All of a sudden I see him pounce and he came up with a mouse or vole. ... I took a couple pictures of him looking at me with the rodent in his mouth and he went back up into the woods where he was headed initially. It was one of those things I walked away and I thought, ‘Man, that’s like a once-in-a-lifetime thing.’”

You can see photos of this coyote in Monette’s website: www.northquabbinphotography.com. One of Monette’s favorite photos is that of a bobcat peaking out of some bushes. He explains he was in a swamp in Petersham and hadn’t been there 15 minutes when he spotted it walking across a beaver dam. This photo serves as the cover of Monette’s book “Secret Lives of the Quabbin Watershed,” which was published by Haley’s Antiques and Publishing in Athol in September. They retail for $29.95 and Monette estimates he has sold 600 copies. He says they can be purchased at businesses in Athol and Orange, as well as the North Quabbin Chamber of Commerce and by contacting him through his website.

Fifteen of his photographs can be seen at Leelyn Law LLC, at 235 Greenfield Rd., Suite #11, in South Deerfield until the end of April. According to its website, the law firm is a proud supporter of local art and craft, and sponsors an Office Art Collaborative to “provide local artists temporary exhibition space to display their work throughout the year.” Local artists interested in having their own session can visit http://bit.ly/2rJrFw8 to apply.

Monette says there’s not happening in the Quabbin during the winter, but forges out anyway, making sure to bundle up. He says he has been out there when it is 20 degrees below 0.

If you’re up in the woods and you’re lucky, it might run right by you,” he says, adding that the animals breed in February, ironically the same month as Valentine’s Day. “They’re all out looking for love.”