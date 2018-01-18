Bridge remains closed to vehicular traffic until further notice

ATHOL — The state Department of Transportation on Tuesday inspected the Exchange Street Bridge and determined it is secure at its reduced weight limit, though it remains closed to vehicular traffic until further notice, according to Athol Town Manager Shaun A. Suhoski.

The bridge was closed Saturday morning after ice mass broke free along the river and swept away at least two steel fasteners securing a 10-inch water main underneath it, causing flooding concerns. Suhoski said two fasteners have been spotted downstream. He also said there have been no changes to the river since Tuesday and there are no further immediate threats in town.

However, Suhoski said the town’s consulting engineers and public works and fire officials must assess the fastener situation before determining if the bridge can be re-opened to light-duty vehicles without jeopardizing the water main.

Suhoski noted the bridge has been under recurring state Department of Transportation inspections and Bayside Engineering is designing a full reconstruction. But Suhoski said reconstruction costs are expected to greatly exceed $2 million and cannot be funded through the general operating budget, resulting in the requirement of a Proposition 2½ debt exclusion approval at a March 5 special town meeting and at the annual town election in April so the town can borrow the money needed.

Chuck Stone Little League The James H. Salevan Field, belonging to the Chuck Stone Little League in Athol, was damaged when the river overflowed due to heavy rain and rapid snow melt. A YouCaring page has been set up to help offset the costs of repairs. The initial goal of $3,000 was surpassed and has been raised to $7,500.

Gail Allen-Despres, coming up on her sixth season as league president, said the field has been devastated.

“It’s a mess,” she said on Wednesday.

She said fencing and some sponsorship signs must be replaced and there are enormous sinkholes in the outfield. She also said dirt from the infield and pitcher’s mound has been washed away. Another issue may be the in-ground brackets used to hold bases. The ones holding first base in place are still there, but Allen-Despres is unsure if the same can be said for the second-base and third-base brackets.

She said the concession stand and its appliances have been damaged, though the extent of the damage won’t be known until the Athol Fire Department restores power to the field and league organizers can try to turn on the appliances.

“Our push mower, I think, is done for,” Allen-Despres said.

However, she is confident the field will be ready for Opening Day on April 28.

Those wishing to donate to the fund can do so at https://www.youcaring.com/chuckstonelittleleagueofathol-1067827.