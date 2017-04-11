Blind Pig restaurant in Athol reopens with new manager, expanded menu

ATHOL — After closing for about four months earlier this year the Blind Pig on Exchange Street has reopened, serving lunch and dinner bringing a dinner restaurant back to the downtown Athol area.

Old customers have been returning to support the pub which originally opened in 2009. “It’s been very good,” said owner David Veautour. “We’re really glad to be back and part of the community again.”

“I felt it was right for me, right for the community, and I think we’ve assembled a team that can make this work,” Veautour said of his decision to reopen. To accompany three past employees who came back when the Bling Pig reopened last month with limited hours, a new general manager and other employees have been added to run the establishment. As of this week, it is open Monday through Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Veautour hired Sean Mahoney as General Manager. Mahoney has worked in the restaurant business for 26 years and attended Johnson and Wales College in Providence, R.I. Veatour has also brought in family members of his to work in the kitchen and run the bar.

“He’s looking to manage it (the Blind Pig) and to bring it to the next level with his family,” said Veautour. Previously Veatuour’s daughter was running the Blind Pig but she was ready to move on to a new career after finishing college which led to the temporary closing.

Following the closing of Atholl House, previously located on Main Street, Veautour felt that there was a need for a restaurant downtown that people could enjoy. Mahoney said, “I think it’s a great opportunity and another option for people other than Chinese or pizza.”

Despite having a few new employees the Blind Pig has mostly remained the same as it was. “It was working before — it was more of just a staffing issue; it’s important to establish ourselves with some continuity before we can bring ourselves to the next level,” said Veautour.

Mahoney said, “The core menu will always be the same.” He and Veautour decided to keep as much as they could the same. Customers seem pleased with the choice. “The people have been very, very happy,” Mahoney added.

One new addition is a list of lunch specials available each day until 3:30 p.m., in addition to the full menu. Mahoney said the lunch menu has smaller, more lunch-sized options such as soups, salads and sandwiches to not overly fill lunch customers coming in or getting food to go. To-go menus are in the works and should be ready to be distributed in the coming weeks. Also a digital version should be available on the Blind Pig Facebook page soon.

The reopening has been successful in the eyes of Mahoney. “It’s been good overall. It’s been steady. The customers have been happy since we’ve been back and so are we.”

The Blind Pig is located at 98 Exchange St., with parking behind the building and in front of the building on the street. They can be reached at 978-249-2795.