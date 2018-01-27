Athol swears in four new police officers

ATHOL – The town added four men to its Police Department when it swore in three full-time officers and one part-timer.

Athol natives Matthew Colonero, Thomas Martin and Blakely Pottinger, and part-time officer Jamison Thiem are on the town’s payroll and were sworn in by Athol Town Clerk Nancy Burnham.

Police Chief Russell Kleber said this addition means his department has two part-time officers and is at full strength with full-timers, with 19. Part-time officers are also called reserve officers.

“I’m very excited to have these four officers on board. They’re all from Athol. I’m proud of these four young men,” he said. “They are going to be a great asset to the Athol Police Department and the town of Athol. They still have a process, between the Police Academy and a break-in period.”

Kleber said Colonero and Martin will begin a six-month course at the Western Massachusetts Police Academy in Springfield on Feb. 5. Kleber said Martin is also a part-time dispatcher in Athol and will remain certified, though he will likely help out only in emergencies.

The chief said Pottinger has been a part-time officer in for the Templeton Police Department and will go to the Springfield academy in about six months. Kleber also said Thiem has five years of law enforcement experience in Phillipston and Royalston and will not go to the Springfield academy because there is a separate academy for reserve officers.