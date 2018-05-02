Athol Public Library welcomes new young adult specialist

ATHOL — Emily Boughton has been hired as Athol Public Library’s new young adult specialist. She took on the role as Anne Cutler-Russo retired after more than 20 years of service at the library.

Boughton has a bachelor’s degree in art with a minor in behavioral analysis. She graduated from Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts in North Adams. She comes to the young adult library with significant experience, having worked in the library at MCLA, been a high school page at the local library and, more recently, worked in Athol Public Library’s Children’s Room since 2015. She was also one of the founding members of the Athol Library Teen Advisory Council, which began in October of 2006.

In addition to her college degree, Boughton has pursued professional library training in reference, cataloguing, administration, summer reading and teen services. She is an avid fan of the Marvel Universe, Harry Potter, red pandas and graphic novels.

“Young adults have such unique views of the world, and I can’t wait to work with them and use my experiences and skills to bring new and exciting materials, as well as programs, to the library,” Boughton said.

Boughton is currently preparing programs for the upcoming February school vacation, including Origami Cranes on Feb. 21 and a showing of “The Princess Bride” on Feb. 23.

To see more of what Boughton has in store for Athol teens, visit: www.athollibrary.org or Athol Library Teens on Facebook. The library is open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.