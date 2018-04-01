Athol prepared to open shelter in the event of a power outage
Thu, 01/04/2018 - 9:37am Jared
ATHOL — The town has posted the following notice on its website regarding weather conditions in the coming days:
“With snow predicted for Thursday followed by extremely cold temperatures on Friday and Saturday, public safety officials request that you check on your elderly neighbors and relatives.
“Town officials will be prepared to open a shelter in the event of an extended power outage. The Fire Department will also have additional crews standing by to respond. Please dial 911 in the event of an emergency.”