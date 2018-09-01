Home / Local / Top Headlines / Athol man arrested on charges of armed robbery

Tue, 01/09/2018 - 2:08pm Jared
By: 
JOSHUA SOLOMON For the Athol Daily News

ORANGE — Following an armed robbery of about $500 at the Orange General Store Saturday night, Eric J. Leichtweis, 30, of Cottage Street in Athol, was arrested on charges of armed and masked robbery Sunday morning. 

Leichtweis was masked and carrying a knife when he came into the general store on East Main Street Saturday around 9:25 p.m. and took money, according to the Orange Police Department. 

Officer Chris Bisceglia responded to the reported robbery with his K-9, Orka. The Police Department was assisted by Athol Police Department, Erving Police Department and by state police. 

The police were also assisted by residents in the vicinity, who provided police with vital information on what happened, helping the cops find the suspect, Orange Police Sgt. James Sullivan said. 

“Without them, I don’t know if we would’ve been able to solve this case,” Sullivan said. 

After gathering information through the night and into the morning, the Police Department brought Leichtweis into custody for the robbery, Bisceglia said.The robbery is being treated as an isolated incident, Sullivan added.

