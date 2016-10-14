Athol Lions to commemorate White Cane Safety Day Oct. 15

Saturday is White Cane Safety Day.

White Cane Safety Day is a national observance in the United States, celebrated on Oct. 15 of each year since 1964. The date is set aside to celebrate the achievements of people who are blind or visually impaired and the important symbol of blindness and tool of independence, the white cane.

Athol Lions Club President Luanne Pierson said, “Athol Lions Club Members are celebrating White Cane Day as a community awareness for those who are blind and visually impaired to move about safely in our community. The white cane signifies that the pedestrian using it is blind or visually impaired. The white cane alerts motorists of the need to exercise special caution and provide the user the right of way. The white cane symbolizes the independence, confidence and skills of the person using it. Today, White Cane laws are on the books in every state and a few countries.”

According to Mass. General Law, Part I Title XIV Chapter 90 Section 14A Section 14A: “Whenever a totally or partially blind pedestrian, guided by a guide dog or carrying in a raised or extended position a cane or walking stick which is white in color or white tipped with red, crosses or attempts to cross a way, the driver of every vehicle approaching the place where such pedestrian is crossing or attempting to cross shall bring his vehicle to a full stop, and before proceeding shall take such precautions as may be necessary to avoid injuring such pedestrian.

“A person who owns an animal shall restrain and control such animal on a leash when in proximity to a guide dog that is on a public or private way. Nothing contained in this section shall be construed to deprive any totally or partially blind person, not carrying such a cane or walking stick or not being guided by a dog, of the rights and privileges conferred by law upon pedestrians crossing ways, nor shall the failure of such blind person to carry a cane or walking stick or to be guided by a guide dog while on the ways of this commonwealth be held to constitute or be evidence of contributory negligence. Whoever violates any provision of this section shall be punished by a fine of no less than $100 nor more than $500.”

White Cane Safety Day was also named Blind Americans Equality Day, in 2011, by President Barack Obama.

The Lions of District 33A, including the Athol Lions, Barre, Petersham, Orange, Phillipston, Templeton, Gardner, Westminster and Winchendon in the surrounding area, are inspired by the words and life of Helen Keller — to be “Knights of the Blind.”

Athol Lions Club, and Lions clubs around the globe, work tirelessly to provide for the sight and hearing needs within their respective communities.

Did you know?

The Athol Lions Club’s Haunted Hayrides, River Rat Race, car shows and chicken barbecues, comedy nights and other events support a multitude of people in various ways.

The Athol Lions donate annually to the following: Athol Area YMCA, Camp Wiyaka, Council On Aging Holiday Dinner, D.A.R.E, Food-A-Thon, local scholarships, local youth sports teams sponsorships, and Salvation Army.

Other causes they support include: All State Band, Barton Center for Diabetes Education in MA, District Sight and Hearing Fund, Fidelco, Foundation Fighting Blindness, 4 Paws for Ability, Lazarus Fund, Massachusetts Association of the Blind, Massachusetts Lions Eye Research, NEADS, Sightmobile, Worcester Free Clinic, World Service Day, Youth Ambassador (District), Youth Speech Contest.

For more information regarding White Cane Safety Day from the National Federation of the Blind, see: https://nfb.org/white-cane-safety-day.