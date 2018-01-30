Athol hopes to give Marble Street a six-figure facelift

ATHOL – The town aims to secure a six-figure state grant to reconstruct Marble Street, and the street’s residents, property owners and abutters are encouraged to attend an engineer-guided walking tour this weekend.

The Athol Selectboard plans to submit a Community Development Block Grant application in early March to fund repairs to Marble Street and representatives from Weston & Sampson, the town’s contracted engineers, will lead a tour on Feb. 3 to provide information on the plans and to accept feedback and questions. The tour is scheduled to start at the corner of Marble and Island streets at 10 a.m. and is expected to last about an hour.

Linda Overing, the town’s CDBG consultant, said Athol can apply for up to $643,252 and will “go pretty darn close” to that figure in its application. She predicts the project will cost more than $900,000 and an annual allocation of Chapter 90 from the state to the town will make up the difference.

Overing, of Breezeway Farm Consulting, Inc., said the expected work is an underground project that will involve upgrading the water and sewer infrastructure, which she believes is original and nearly 100 years old. The work is expected to include the replacement of an interlinking stormwater drainage system and the reconstruction of the sidewalk and the roadway and its pavement. Overing said this will be the first CDBG-funded project in Athol’s downtown in roughly 20 years.

The town plans to hold a public hearing on the grant application at 7:05 p.m on Feb. 6, when Marble Street reconstruction plans will be discussed.

More more information, all the Athol Department of Planning & Development at 978-575-0301, ext. 302, or send an email to housing@townofathol.org.