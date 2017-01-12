Athol Daily News Santa Fund inches up to $4,929.42; online donations accepted again

ATHOL — Donations got off to a roaring start today with a $300 contribution from the North Quabbin Cruisers. Contributions today of $795 bring the running total to $4,929.42 on a goal of $13,500 this season. The money is used to provide toys to youngsters in need in the Athol area.

There are times when a family’s financial situation changes and presents are not a possibility. That is what the fund is for, to help bring cheer to the little ones who might not otherwise see any presents under the Christmas tree (or have a tree at all). We have an army of volunteers who see to it that the Christmas spirit reaches all those who need it.

Others donating were: Cornerstone Ins. Agency $125; Doug, Lin & Rhys Chiasson $100 in memory of Finn; Bill & Jane Ellis $100, in memory of Cathy (Ellis) Savell; Nana & Papa $50, in memory of Etienne G. Lozier; Melissa & Family $25 in memory of Jackie Burbank; Linda & Clive Skevington $25 in memory of Roy G. and Marjorie Hounsell & Roy E. Hounsell; Family $20, in memory of Nick & Tony Gingras; in memory of George & Arlene Blanchard $20; Morgan Ban-Draoi $20; and Cindy Gates $10, in memory of Helen Kennedy.

Donation forms, found in the Daily News each day throughout the giving season, may be clipped and dropped off in the business office Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Checks or money orders may be mailed to: Athol Daily News Santa Fund, P.O. Box 1000, Athol, MA 01331. If not using a coupon, specify who the gift is from, whether yourself or in the name of another person, or whether you wish to remain anonymous. Memorial donations are also accepted.Donations can also be made online at https://www.youcaring.com/areachildren-1030496

Those seeking assistance may apply at the Athol Daily News business office Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Proof of residency of all recipients is required to receive toys. The deadline to sign up is Dec. 11; delivery day is Saturday, Dec. 16, starting at 9 a.m.