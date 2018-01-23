Home / Local / Top Headlines / Armed robber arrested

Armed robber arrested

Tue, 01/23/2018 - 1:15pm Jared
By: 
ANDY CASTILLO For the Athol Daily News

ORANGE – A 32 year-old homeless man who robbed the Stop N Save market on South Main Street at knifepoint Friday was arrested over the weekend in Leominster.

"The investigation continues with more charges possible against two accomplices. A big thank you to Mass. State Police Leominster for their assistance," Orange Police Department said in a statement released Monday that did not include the robber's name.

The robbery happened around 1:30 p.m. Friday. An attendant working behind the counter at the time said the robber waited until everyone had left before entering the store with a knife and demanding money. He escaped with a drawer-full of cash and a pack of Marlboro cigarettes.

Comment Here