APD recruit will catch criminals - not footballs

ATHOL — The Athol Police Department’s new canine was introduced for the first time on Thursday, and he has a familiar name.

“Just like one of New England’s favorite professional athletes, the Athol Police Department’s newest recruit has plenty of speed and agility,” said Police Chief Russell Kleber. “But, he will catch criminals rather than footballs.”

Kleber was speaking of canine apprentice “Gronk,” a one-year-old German shepherd currently training with his handler, K-9 Officer Craig Deveneau, at the Boston Police K-9 Academy.

The pair has four weeks of a 14-week training session under their belts. Once training is complete, the two will hit the streets for six months of patrol work before returning for “drug school” training.

Kleber and Deveneau said the current training will allow Gronk to be used for a variety of tasks, including the searching and clearing of buildings, evidence recovery, tracking missing persons and suspects and assisting other officers. The additional drug training will afford him the ability to locate narcotics.

“Gronk’s training is coming along very well,” said Deveneau, a 21-year veteran of the department and a member of the Northeast Houndsmen with whom he trains with his bloodhound “Sage.”

Kleber said, once he completes his training, Gronk will be a “force multiplier” for the department.

Deveneau added that search grids which normally require a dozen officers can be narrowed and completed more quickly by a single dog, which saves time, money and manpower. “Gronk will also protect officers through deterrence, as even the most determined criminals are uneasy about resisting apprehension by a well-trained patrol dog,” said Kleber.

In addition to helping to fight crime, Athol’s newest officer will serve as an important asset in strengthening the relationship between the department and the community, said Kleber. “Gronk will encourage better relations with law enforcement through community outreach in all parts of society, from schools to assisted living facilities,” he said. “The days of dogs being there just to intimidate is not what it is anymore. They are part of the department and the community.”

Kleber noted an example in which a young child in another community had developed a fear of dogs after being bitten and which was overcome after interacting with that municipality’s K-9 officer and canine. “My experience is, the canine will be well received,” he said. “This dog is the town of Athol’s dog.”

Part of a long line of specially-bred service dogs, Gronk comes to Athol from the Czech Republic. He was secured through a $25,000 grant awarded to the department from the Stanton Foundation, and the department is eligible for up to another $19,000. The funding covers Gronk’s acquisition, training and ongoing costs for three years. Costs to be borne by the departmental budget beyond that point, said Kleber and Deveneau, will be minimal and include food and veterinary care. However, Kleber added the department has to cover the costs of outfitting the K-9 cruiser and noted a local veterinary service, which he declined to name, has offered to assist with Gronk’s care. In addition, he said a number of businesses have also reached out to offer assistance with maintaining the K-9 unit, which is something Athol has been without for a number of years.

Deveneau said Gronk was chosen with the help of the canine trainer in Boston, who has 30 years of experience. “It came down to two dogs. He knew what I was looking for, for the town,” he said.

Kleber said after only a few weeks there is already a clear bond between Deveneau and his new partner. Once the pair graduates from their first round of training in July, Gronk will be officially “sworn in” as a full-time officer, he added.

Commenting on the acquisition of Gronk, Town Manager Shaun Suhoski said Thursday, “I fully support Chief Kleber’s effort to implement a well-managed K-9 program in Athol, and was especially pleased to see the enthusiasm of Officer Craig Deveneau who is an experienced handler. Just before coming to Athol, the chief in Sturbridge and I had partnered to secure a Stanton Foundation grant in that community and I was pleased to see the Foundation step up for Athol. I think the addition of ‘Gronk’ to the police force will add substantial benefit to the community.”