16 students graduate from Petersham Police Department DARE program
The D.A.R.E. graduating class in Petersham. Submitted photoPictured with Darren the Lion are winners of the DARE essay contest. Left to right -- overall winner Abigail Parsons, winning a medal and a $50 gift card to Walmart, and runner-up prize winner Olivia Mayer was presented a medal. Submitted photo

16 students graduate from Petersham Police Department DARE program

Thu, 02/01/2018 - 1:03pm Jared

PETERSHAM — The Petersham Police Department recently held its D.A.R.E. graduation with 16 students from Melissa Fournier’s fifth-grade class present. The ceremony was held on Monday. The 10-week program was taught by Petersham police officer Daniel Kimball.

Parents, relatives, school staff and students attended the ceremony, and the guest speaker was nurse Lynne Shaw, who is also the emergency management director for the town. She spoke about being resourceful and making positive choices. 

Kimball was awarded a plaque of appreciation for his years of service and School nurse Christine Warburton was awarded a plaque of appreciation for her commitment to drug awareness.

