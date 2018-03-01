Workers Credit Union supports expansion in Leominster hospital

LEOMINSTER — Workers Credit Union has made a $100,000 donation for the UMass Memorial HealthAlliance-Clinton Hospital Emergency Room expansion initiative on the Leominster Campus.

“We can’t thank Workers Credit Union enough for this very generous donation. It is heartening that the credit union recognized our goal to provide a state-of-the-art environment for our caregivers to deliver compassionate, quality care to every patient,” Deborah Weymouth, president and CEO of UMass Memorial HealthAlliance-Clinton Hospital.

“As part of our charitable donations, this pledge over five years will benefit our entire community by providing much-needed space and resources for exceptional health care delivery,” said Sandra Sagehorn-Elliott, executive vice president and CEO of Workers Credit Union.

The regional hospital in Leominster plans on expanding its 24 treatment rooms to 37, contained in 22,600 feet. According to the hospital, in addition to more rooms, it will be configured to include new triage areas, more privacy for patients, and secure private behavioral health space.

It is anticipated that the $37.3 million project will be completed in 2019.

Workers Credit Union, home of the GiveBack program, is headquartered in Fitchburg. With assets of $1.6 billion, the credit union serves over 96,000 members from 16 offices in Acton, Chelmsford, Fitchburg, Gardner, Groton, Lancaster, Leominster, Lunenburg, Orange, Townsend, Westford, Athol, and Workers Online at WorkersCU.com.