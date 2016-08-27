Recap Of Week's Top Area Stories

Weekend, Aug. 20-21

Athol - Selectboard chair Lee Chauvette last week said he has received a number of complaints about unregistered vehicles on properties around town. He advised residents with questions to review the town bylaws.

The 15th annual North Quabbin Backpack Drive distribution was held Friday.

Orange - St. Mary’s Parish held a reception recently to bid farewell to its pastor, Fr. Jose Bermudez, who is leaving on a six-month sabbatical.

Area - Workers Credit Union branches are sporting a new look, which includes a new logo and color scheme.

Monday, Aug. 22

Erving - Ground was broken Saturday afternoon at the site of the abandoned Usher Mill for the riverfront park project.

Orange - An Orange District Court judge on Friday allowed for a psychiatric exam for Wesley S. Powell, 29, of 65 Chester St., Athol, who was arrested following an early morning stand-off at his residence last Thursday.

Warwick - A sock hop fundraiser will be held on Aug. 26 in the gymnasium at the Warwick Community School.

Templeton - Matthew Kacavich, 33, of Worcester, and a teacher at Narragansett Regional High School, is charged with giving obscene matter to a minor and trafficking of a person under 18 for sexual servitude.

Tuesday, Aug. 23

Athol - Answering the call, over two dozen residents, law enforcement officials and their family members joined together Monday evening to tie blue ribbons at various locations around town in a show of support for law enforcement officials and their families.

Ray Hendricks will perform the next Tool Town Live! concert on Saturday at the uptown common.

Phillipston - GRIT Freedom Chairs were unveiled at The Red Apple Farm on Sunday. The chairs allow handicap mobility over various outdoor trails and terrains.

Northampton - The Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, in consultation with the Massachusetts Athletic Association, is presenting the 17-minute video “Athletes, Opioids and Addiction” to student athletes, parents and coaches at high schools throughout Hampshire and Franklin counties and in Athol in the coming weeks.

Boston - State Rep. Susannah Whipps Lee (R-Athol) announced the launching on Oct. 15 of a new online state database will enhance doctors’ and pharmacists’ ability to track the prescribing of opioids and other controlled substances to patients in Massachusetts.

Wednesday, Aug. 24

Athol - The Board of Health on Tuesday held a public hearing on the final draft of proposed amendments to local regulations regarding the sale of tobacco products; no vote was taken and written input is continuing to be accepted until Sept. 16.

The beach at Silver Lake Park has been closed by the Board of Health and swimming prohibited due to high levels of E. Coli in the water.

Orange - St. Mary’s Church has welcomed Fr. Peter Naranjo to replace Fr. Jose Bermudez who has received approval for a six-month sabbatical.

Belchertown - Due to mechanical issues, the pilot of a small, private plane made an emergency landing on a sandbar within the Quabbin Reservoir on Tuesday, north of Mount L within the town boundaries of New Salem.

Stow - Orange Firefighter Benjamin Miller graduated Monday with the 247th class of the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy’s 50-day Career Recruit Firefighting Program, at the Department of Fire Services in Stow.

Thursday, Aug. 25

Athol - The New England Equestrian Center of Athol will host a weekend clinic on Aug. 27 and Aug. 28 with internationally recognized instructor and coach Cathy Drumm.

Erving - New bids are being sought for the River Front Park project, as all bids opened last week were above the money allocated.

Orange - With TD Bank planning to close its Orange branch, Town Administrator Diana Schindler has drafted a letter to the bank’s director of district licensing asking the company to at least leave an ATM in town. The selectboard on Wednesday discussed the impending closure and Schindler’s letter.

Petersham - Petersham Old Home Day is set for Aug. 28.

Phillipston - A past visitor to town, Vermont native Dalvin K. Hoffman, 26, was found not guilty last week of killing a cat and other animals while a house guest of pet owner Aaron M. Nett, who believes, despite the ruling, Hoffman is guilty of the cat’s death.

Friday, Aug. 26

Athol - Thirteen-year-old Athol native Bradley Bartlett-Roche, pianist, saxophonist, vocalist and composer, performed with music icon Billy Joel in front of a sold-out crowd at Fenway Park on Thursday, Aug. 18.

Mark Erwin and friends will provide musical entertainment for the Sept. 2 Community Meal at the Athol Congregational Church.

Orange - The Orange Innovation Center is receiving a $200,000 MassWorks grant to upgrade the business’ parking lot.

Phillipston - A Civil War Re-enactment Weekend is being held at The Red Apple Farm on Aug. 27 and Aug. 28.