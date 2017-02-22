Numerous items are available to borrow at Athol Public Library

ATHOL — The Athol Public Library has items available to borrow that can aid in a variety of tasks, including creating a train-shaped cake mold for a birthday party, going bird watching with binoculars, and preparing more than 10 cups of coffee at once in preparation for a large gathering.

Library card holders can borrow from the following list, with a telescope, jigsaw puzzles, board games and books also available:

• Focus deluxe binoculars, insta focus binoculars, a Black & Decker electric griddle, bunny mold, a set of three canape bread molds, a Hamilton Beach coffee urn, a Swingline electric stapler, a fish mold pan, and the Original Foley Food Mill.

• Also, a 1 2 3 Fun Train bake pan, a heart cake bake pan, a NASCAR Jell-o mold set of two, a potato ricer, the Pancake Puffs Pan (As Seen on TV), a round baking stone, a scallop shell mold pan, Simply Fit Board Kit #1, and Simply Fit Board Kit #2.

• Also, a Smoothie Blast smoothie maker, a springform heart bake pan, a springform small bake pan, a springform larger round bake pan, a three-hole punch, and a United States baking pan.

To borrow certain items, patrons must be 18 years old or older, and be a library borrower in good standing. Visit the library for details.