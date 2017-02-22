Home / Local / Today's News / Numerous items are available to borrow at Athol Public Library
Athol Public Library staffers Robin Shtulman, left, and Anne Cutler-Russo, demonstrate a round baking stone and one of two Simply Fit Board kits, respectively. These and other numerous other items are available for library card holders to borrow.Submitted photo

Numerous items are available to borrow at Athol Public Library

Wed, 02/22/2017 - 12:04pm admin

ATHOL — The Athol Public Library has items available to borrow that can aid in a variety of tasks, including creating a train-shaped cake mold for a birthday party, going bird watching with binoculars, and preparing more than 10 cups of coffee at once in preparation for a large gathering.

Library card holders can borrow from the following list, with a telescope, jigsaw puzzles, board games and books also available:

• Focus deluxe binoculars, insta focus binoculars, a Black & Decker electric griddle, bunny mold, a set of three canape bread molds, a Hamilton Beach coffee urn, a Swingline electric stapler, a fish mold pan, and the Original Foley Food Mill.

• Also, a 1 2 3 Fun Train bake pan, a heart cake bake pan, a NASCAR Jell-o mold set of two, a potato ricer, the Pancake Puffs Pan (As Seen on TV), a round baking stone, a scallop shell mold pan, Simply Fit Board Kit #1, and Simply Fit Board Kit #2.

• Also, a Smoothie Blast smoothie maker, a springform heart bake pan, a springform small bake pan, a springform larger round bake pan, a three-hole punch, and a United States baking pan.

To borrow certain items, patrons must be 18 years old or older, and be a library borrower in good standing. Visit the library for details.

