Bids sought to complete Grove Street project

ATHOL — The town is accepting bids for a project that will wrap up four years of infrastructure improvements to the Grove Street neighborhood.

The scope of work slated for Summer, Winter and Wilder streets is expected to include construction of approximately 1,115 linear feet of water main, 995 linear feet of low-pressure sewer, 320 linear feet of drainage pipe, 1,125 linear feet of curbing, and 2,275 square yards of road reconstruction. The $565,000 estimated project cost is will be funded by a Community Development Block Grant from the state.

Sealed bids for construction can be submitted to the Office of the Town Clerk in Athol Town Hall until 10 a.m. on Feb. 8.

Linda Overing, of Breezeway Consulting, serves as the CDBG consultant and said the improvement project’s four phases have been financed by a blend of CDBG money and town finances. She said the grant pays for her services. She and William Caldwell, vice chairman of the Athol Selectboard formally accepted the grant in Boston in August.

Eric Smith, Athol’s planning and development director, previously said the grant cannot provide the direct public dollars for homeowners to connect to the new sewer line because CDBG funds can be used only on town property, but the town will offer opportunities for homeowners to tap into housing rehabilitation grants or other resources to bring sewer connections to fruition. The area is served by septic systems currently.

According to the town’s website, the project will be awarded to the lowest responsible and eligible bidder.

More information can be found at http://bit.ly/2Dy95gd.