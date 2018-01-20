Home / Home
SITE OF ROBBERY -- A robbery occurred at this Stop N Save Neighborhood Store on South Main Street in Orange Friday afternoon. Photo by Andy Castillo/For the Athol Daily News  

Police on the lookout for knife wielder who robbed attendant in Orange store

Sat, 01/20/2018 - 8:38am Jared
By ANDY CASTILLO For the Athol Daily News

ORANGE — Police are searching for a young man who brandished a knife at the Stop N Save Neighborhood Store on South Main Street Thursday, escaping with cash and two packs of Marlboro cigarettes.

The robbery happened around 1:30 p.m. As of about 4 p.m., Brenda Anderson, administrative assistant at the Orange Police Department, said the incident was “still under investigation,” and “there’s no danger to the public at this time.”

An attendant working behind the counter at the time, Casey Patterson, said the robber (described as a white male in his 20’s) waited until everyone had left before entering the store with a knife and demanding money.

“He went to leave, came back, and said ‘give me two packs of Marlboros,’” Patterson said, still shaken about 30 minutes later.

Shortly after the crime, two cruisers could be seen idling outside by the store’s gas pumps. Police said the robber, who was wearing a red jacket, fled the scene in a car. Stop N Save has video cameras throughout the store that were running when the robbery happened.

Anderson noted police “are looking into the possibility” that the Stop N Save Neighborhood Store robbery was connected to an earlier and separate car break-in Friday at Market Basket’s parking lot.

