Athol's Greg Kessler named King Phillip baseball coach

Thu, 01/11/2018 - 2:20pm Jared
By: 
ADAM LEWIS SPORTS REPORTER

ATHOL—According to a report, Greg Kessler, who graduated from Athol High School, was named the new head coach of King Phillip in Norfolk. Kessler coached at Franklin High School for the last four years as a freshman and junior varsity baseball coach.

At Athol High School, Kessler was a captain and all-star in both football and baseball. He graduated from UMass-Amherst and later earned his master’s degree in education from the school. Kessler taught at the middle school level in Athol for one year before teaching in Franklin for five years. Kessler has been an Army National Guard for the last eight years.

Kessler’s parents still live in Athol and his father, Bill Kessler, owns Kessler Investments in Athol.

