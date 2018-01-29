Home / Home

LaunchSpace lone entity interested in former Pleasant Street School

Mon, 01/29/2018 - 10:42am Jared

ATHOL — A 10,000-square-foot workshop space on the third floor of the Orange Innovation Center is the lone entity eligible to apply for the purchase or lease of the former Pleasant Street School building and site after its executive director was the only person to attend a mandatory walk-through last week.

Alec MacLeod, of LaunchSpace, toured the facility on Wednesday with Eric Smith, Athol’s director of planning and development. However, Brianna Drohen, LaunchSpace’s director and co-founder, said the organization would likely not have a comment because, “we have not formalized our proposal.”

Smith said the walk-through lasted roughly 20 minutes.

The Athol-Royalston Regional School Committee voted in 2016 to turn over four local schools — Pleasant Street, Sanders Street, Riverbend and Ellen Bigelow — back to Athol.

The town loaned the school buildings to the school district for educational purposes, but the district no longer needed them due to Athol Community Elementary School, which opened in September 2016.

Smith said the Town Meeting warrant on March 5 will include an article pertaining to the disposal of the Pleasant Street School.

“It would be exciting to see something happen there, instead of it just sitting vacant,” he said.

