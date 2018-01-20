By Bob Katzen

BOSTON — THE HOUSE AND SENATE. Beacon Hill Roll Call records local senators’ votes on roll calls from the week of January 15-19. There were no roll calls in the House last week.

NET NEUTRALITY — The Senate 39-0, approved the creation of a 7-member Senate committee to review the Federal Communications Commission’s December 14th ruling that repealed a 2015 Obama-era net neutrality regulation. The ruling overturned the regulation that required Internet service providers to treat all data on the Internet the same and barred them from blocking or slowing down traffic or offering “paid fast lanes.” The committee’s is charged with making recommendations and/or filing legislation that would protect Massachusetts consumers.

The members of the committee were quickly appointed and Sen. Cynthia Creem (D-Newton) will lead the effort.

“This special committee will give the Senate a chance to learn about the difficulties our constituents and businesses may face with the federal government’s wrongheaded net neutrality repeal,” said Senate President Harriette Chandler (D-Worcester). “It is my hope that we can respond to the federal government in a way that best serves the residents of the commonwealth.”

The first public hearing of the committee is in Room 437 of the Statehouse at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 6.

COST OF COLLEGE (S 2184) — The Senate 39-0, approved and sent to the House legislation that would require all colleges in Massachusetts to give applicants who have been accepted to the college, a uniform financial aid information sheet, developed by the federal government, to assist with the financial part of the student’s decision whether to enroll in that school. Currently, an estimated 3,300 U.S. institutions across the nation, including 66 in Massachusetts, already use the information sheet.

Supporters said requiring each college to present the costs of the school per semester on the same standard form will allow potential students and their families to make apples-to-apples comparisons of the benefits and costs of attending a school. They argued it is difficult to compare costs when they are presented in a different way by each school.

“This bill represents an inexpensive solution that, starting in the 2019-2020 academic year, would help students find the colleges that will graduate them on time and with as little debt as possible,” said the bill’s sponsor Sen. Eileen Donoghue (D-Lowell). “Given our knowledge-based economy and the increasing costs of earning a degree, the commonwealth needs to empower young people and their families with easily digestible data so that students can best position themselves to pursue careers free from unnecessarily burdensome student loans.”

ILLEGAL HUNTING (S 2248) — The Senate 39-0, approved and sent to the House a bill that would increase penalties for illegal hunting, also known as poaching.

Provisions include increasing the fine for hunting bears or bobcats with the aid of a dog or bait from a range of $300 to $1,000 to a higher range of $1,000 to $5,000; raising the prison sentence from up to six months in prison to a year in prison; and increasing penalties for serial poachers who repeatedly break the law.

“As a former environmental police officer, and as an avid outdoorsman, I recognize that poaching is not only a concern for animal protection advocates and conservationists, but also law-abiding hunters,” said sponsor Sen. Michael Moore (D-Millbury). “Poachers cheat the system and gain an unfair advantage over lawful hunters. This bill will give law enforcement officers new tools to prevent poaching and to hold offenders accountable for their criminal acts.”

The measure also makes the Bay State a member of the Interstate Wildlife Violator Compact, a reciprocal agreement among 45 other states that allows state law enforcement agencies to share information with the other states.

It recognizes the suspension of hunting, fishing and trapping licenses in all states that are members of the compact. Any person whose license is suspended in a member state would also have his or her license suspended in all other member states in which that conviction would be a violation resulting in suspension.

The Senate approved a similar bill in 2016 but the House never acted on it.

Sen. Anne Gobi Yes Sen. Stanley Rosenberg YesHOW LONG WAS LAST WEEK'S SESSION?

During the week of January 15-19, the House met for a total of three hours and 18 minutes while the Senate met for a total of four hours and 37 minutes.

