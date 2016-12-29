Home / AP News / Storm could bring foot of snow to some areas of Massachusetts

Storm could bring foot of snow to some areas of Massachusetts

Thu, 12/29/2016 - 10:53am

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — Forecasters say a foot or more of snow could fall in some interior areas of Massachusetts as a fast-moving nor’easter hits the state.

The state Emergency Management Agency said the storm expected to start late Thursday morning and last into Friday will hit north-central areas of the state hardest with a foot to 18 inches of snow possible in northern Worcester and Franklin counties.

About an inch of snow is expected in the Boston area. Southeast and coastal areas of the state are expected to receive mostly rain.

Coastal areas can expect wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph, with lower gusts inland.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for most of western and central Massachusetts and a winter storm watch that extends from Essex County to Hampden County.

