Montague woman dies in three-vehicle crash

Montague woman dies in three-vehicle crash

Mon, 02/27/2017 - 12:25pm admin

MONTAGUE, Mass. (AP) — The victim of a three-vehicle crash in Montague has been identified as a local woman.

Authorities said Sunday that 21-year-old Amanda Lilly died when two vehicles crashed head-on just before 10 p.m. Friday. A third vehicle then struck one of the initial two cars involved.

The Northwestern District Attorney’s Office did not say which vehicle the victim was in, but said she was the lone occupant of that vehicle.

Six other people were taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

A stretch of the road was shut down for several hours after the crash, which remains under investigation.

Responding to the scene were the Montague Police, the Turners Falls Fire Department, Massachusetts State Police assigned to the district attorney’s office, MSP Crime Scene Services and MSP Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section.

