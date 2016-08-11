Mass. to vote on president, 4 ballot questions

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts voters are deciding a handful of thorny ballot questions — from expanding the number of charter schools to legalizing marijuana — as they also help elect the nation’s next president on Tuesday.

Neither Republican Donald Trump nor Democrat Hillary Clinton have spent much time campaigning in Massachusetts, which hasn’t supported a GOP presidential candidate since Ronald Reagan.

The ballot questions are a different story, with several hotly contested battles.

Question 2 would allow the state board of education to approve up to 12 new or expanded charter schools each year. Supporters and opponents of the question have poured close to $40 million into the campaign.

Backers of the question, including Republican Gov. Charlie Baker, say it will help expand educational opportunities, especially to lower income areas and minority students. Critics, including Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, say it will drain money away from traditional public schools.

Equally contentious is Question 4, which would legalize the recreational use of marijuana.

The question’s supporters say it would let those 21 years old or older possess up to one ounce of marijuana for recreational use and allow the home cultivation of up to 12 marijuana plants.

Opponents including Baker, Walsh and Attorney General Maura Healey worry that legalizing pot could open the door to more dangerous drugs. They say they’re particularly concerned given the state’s ongoing opioid overdose crisis.

There are two other ballot questions.

Question 1 would authorize the Massachusetts Gaming Commission to license a second slots parlor in the state, likely located near the Suffolk Downs race track. By a large margin, voters in Revere have said no to a proposed gambling hall in the city.

Question 3 would ban the sale of eggs and other food products that come from farms where animals are confined to overly restrictive cages. Supporters, including the Humane Society of the United States, say the question aims at banning what they portray as cruel conditions for farm animals. Critics say it will add to the cost of eggs and other products.

There are also a handful of congressional contests, with several Democratic incumbent facing challengers.

In the state’s 1st Congressional District, which covers much of the western part of the state including Springfield, Rep. Richard Neal is facing off against Libertarian candidate Thomas Simmons and Independent candidate Frederick Mayock. In the 3rd Congressional District, which includes Lowell and Lawrence, Rep. Niki Tsongas is hoping to fend off Republican challenger Ann Wofford.

In the 4th Congressional District, which stretches from Brookline and Newton to Taunton and Fall River, Rep. Joe Kennedy is up against Republican David Rosa. In the 8th Congressional District, which includes portions of Boston, Brockton and Quincy, Republican William Burke is hoping to unseat Rep. Stephen Lynch.

In the 9th Congressional, which covers Cape Cod, District Rep. William Keating is facing four challengers: Republican Mark Alliegro, Independent Paul Harrington and two candidates not affiliated with a party, Christopher Cataldo and Anna Grace Raduc.