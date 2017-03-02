Home / AP News / Life sentence lifted for former Athol resident with teen role in fatal 1994 Tampa robbery
Floyd LaFountain Jr., one of three teen runaways from Athol, Mass., appears before Judge Susan Sexton during a pretrial hearing in Tampa on Sept. 15, 1994. The trio was accused of shooting to death Manuel Huerta on June 7, 1994 in Tampa. (Associated Press file photo)

Life sentence lifted for former Athol resident with teen role in fatal 1994 Tampa robbery

Fri, 02/03/2017 - 12:42pm admin
By: 
The Associated Press

EDTIOR'S NOTE: The following is an Associated Press summary of a full-length article that appeared in The Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 1. It appears in print only in its entirety into today's edition of the Athol Daily News with permission. A link to the full story on the The Tampa Bay Times website is included in this summary.

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A man who received a life sentence at age 16 for his role in a fatal robbery is getting out of prison.

A Tampa judge on Wednesday ruled that 39-year-old Floyd LaFountain has been jailed long enough and resentenced him to 22 years. With time served, LaFountain should walk free in a few days.

LaFountain expressed remorse for the 1994 death of 73-year-old Manuel Huerta.

A series of court decisions declaring it unconstitutional to give juveniles life sentences opened the door for a reduced sentence. Prosecutors noted LaFountain's good behavior in prison.

The Tampa Bay Times reports he'll serve 15 years of probation and was ordered not to return to the Athol, Massachusetts area where he was raised (full story online at: http://bit.ly/2jvRlIg).

Sixteen-year-old triggerman Kyle Moran also received a life sentence.

More information about text formats

Filtered HTML

  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Allowed HTML tags: <a> <em> <strong> <cite> <blockquote> <code> <ul> <ol> <li> <dl> <dt> <dd>
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
Image CAPTCHA
Enter the characters shown in the image.

Athol Daily News

PO Box 1000
225 Exchange Street
Athol, MA 01331
Phone: (978) 249-3535

 

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here