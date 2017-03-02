Life sentence lifted for former Athol resident with teen role in fatal 1994 Tampa robbery

EDTIOR'S NOTE: The following is an Associated Press summary of a full-length article that appeared in The Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 1. It appears in print only in its entirety into today's edition of the Athol Daily News with permission. A link to the full story on the The Tampa Bay Times website is included in this summary.

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A man who received a life sentence at age 16 for his role in a fatal robbery is getting out of prison.

A Tampa judge on Wednesday ruled that 39-year-old Floyd LaFountain has been jailed long enough and resentenced him to 22 years. With time served, LaFountain should walk free in a few days.

LaFountain expressed remorse for the 1994 death of 73-year-old Manuel Huerta.

A series of court decisions declaring it unconstitutional to give juveniles life sentences opened the door for a reduced sentence. Prosecutors noted LaFountain's good behavior in prison.

The Tampa Bay Times reports he'll serve 15 years of probation and was ordered not to return to the Athol, Massachusetts area where he was raised (full story online at: http://bit.ly/2jvRlIg).

Sixteen-year-old triggerman Kyle Moran also received a life sentence.